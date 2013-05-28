With the long weekend behind us, we’re already in hot pursuit for the next, perfect-vacay spot. Then, we came across the new Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent campaign vid, which reminded us that we've got our very own sun-soaked oasis, right here in our backyards.
The short 'n sweet video follows the model as she wanders through Echo Park, along Sunset Boulevard, and down Palm tree-lined avenues. Now, we’re really coveting a bright, breezy caftan (and we know Christina Hendricks won’t waste any time disagreeing!). Watch the one-minute clip below, and start planning your own staycation wardrobe, stat.
