

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. My parents are Mexican immigrants/naturalized US citizens that came into this country for a better life. They never finished school beyond the eighth grade, and I was expected to reach my fullest potential. I went to a private university to study accounting and finance, and I am the first person in my family to graduate and go on to get an MBA. I didn't qualify for many scholarships because I was an average student, and my parents made "too much" to be eligible for any grants, so I racked up a huge loan to get me through my studies. At the end of it all, I hated the work I did after graduation and joined the Army National Guard at 29. The military ended up being my launching pad for my career in cybersecurity, and I love what I do now. The National Guard pays a portion of my student loans through a repayment program. I also had some of my loans forgiven when, unfortunately, my dad passed away from cancer. If I could do it all over again, I would have likely gone into the military sooner, done a trade school or gone to community college, and it's a lesson I will bring back to any future kids I have.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents never taught me anything about money — other than not spending outside of my means. I can't blame them for that, though, because they weren't taught much themselves (the subprime mortgage crisis back in 2008 wrecked them). I learned everything that I needed to know about saving, retirement, and investing when I majored in accounting and finance in my college days.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked at a Subway in my last year of high school. I used that money for clothes, food, and to save for university.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Every day. Growing up, the only place my parents could afford was a duplex in the seedy part of Boyle Heights. This was back when gangs were prevalent. We had enough for the basics, but we often had to watch over one another to make sure we were safe and sound. Luxuries were almost non-existent. My parents went through a bankruptcy and it took some time to claw their way out of it. This was a big motivator to get out of that horrible living situation and get on the road to financial stability.



Do you worry about money now?

No. I am the happiest that I could ever be at this moment, and I'm bringing my husband to the top with me (he also has aspirations to move up in the company that I currently work in). I make more than him, and my hubby couldn't be prouder. I am also able to fully support my mom, who has a chronic health condition and has been out of the workforce for a good while. The mortgage above is a house that she lives in with my siblings, and I will do everything that I can to ensure that my mom is happy, taken care of, and living in a home that she can call her own.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

In my early 20s. I still lived with my parents, but I paid them rent and was responsible for my own expenses. At this time, it's safe to say that I am my own safety net/my mom's safety net. If anything were to happen, I can fall back on my savings until I find another source of income. In more dire circumstances, my hubby has my back.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Aside from my student loan repayments from the National Guard, no. I'm not expecting any inheritance or other income.

