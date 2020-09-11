If stalking online sales has become your favorite quarantine pastime, we've got some good news for you: The CVS Epic Beauty Event is officially back and already proving to be one of our favorite sales of the year.
From now through September 26, CVS is slashing prices on some of our favorite beauty and wellness brands each week, from L'Oréal Paris to Pixi Beauty to Carol's Daughter. What's more, when you spend $25 on select beauty and wellness items (which, let's be real, we'd be doing anyway), you'll get a free $10 CVS gift card for even more shopping.
Since navigating time-sensitive sales can be a little stressful, we rounded up all the editor-approved beauty essentials we wouldn't want you missing out on each week of the event. From the buttery styling cream that'll give dry curls new life to the viral mascara that'll have your lashes defying gravity, check out our past favorite finds from the first week of the event and all the other must-have products you can still shop on sale, right ahead.