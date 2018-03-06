If we could take a time machine back to being a kids again, we would. It was an era long before bad dating app matches, over-priced takeout orders, and Sunday scaries were even a twinkle in our innocent eyes. For me, those precious years were filled with easily arranged playdates, packed lunches from home, and more Disney Princess-themed merch than I knew what to do with — most memorably, a set of Little Mermaid sheets. But just because we may be hardened adults who don’t possess time traveling powers, are too busy for playdates, and have no palate for PB&Js, doesn’t mean we can no longer rely on our beds to bring us back.
While we won’t be going full princesses and mermaids on our pillow and duvet spreads, we can get our quota of throwback comfort from ten sheet sets that are cute AF, but still adult-appropriate. Whether it’s a tasteful avocado print, artful sketches of sleepy sloths, or a classy comic book revamp, the adorable bedding ahead is sophisticated with hints of nostalgic vibes. So cancel those post-work drinks you were dreading, slip on a pair of these carefree sheets, and travel back to simpler times instead (no judgements here if you decide to munch a PB&J in bed).