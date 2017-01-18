You’re Just 5 Easy Steps From Big, Bouncy, Beautiful Curls

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Say it with us now: Big hair don’t care! Letting your natural curls be their biggest and boldest may not be simple or fast, but you can make styling streamlined with these easy steps — and never find yourself hiding frizzy strands under a silk wrap or headband.
Advertisement
Banish frizz for good with these tips to undo your twists or Bantu knots with the skills of a pro. All you need is oil, a pick and finishing spray — now press play above for more.
Step 1: With lightly-oiled fingers, separate each curl or twist with your hands.
Step 2: Twist each separated section in the direction of the curl for added definition.
Step 3: Starting at the root, use a pick or wide-tooth comb to lift hair and create more volume.
Step 4: Shake your hair out and lift sections at the back for even more volume!
Step 5: Finish off your look with a sheen spray (for added shine) or a dry shampoo (for added texture) and you’re ready to go.
Advertisement