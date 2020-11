To help you achieve said relationship status, we’ve teamed up with Cuddl Duds and launched a sweepstakes in which one reader will win a $1,000 gift card to kit out their winter closet with lifelong staples, like ribbed henleys, fleece vests, thermals with thumbholes (for easy layering), velour leggings (for lounging at home or for running errands), super-warm turtlenecks (that can be worn solo or layered), and so much more. The brand also boasts an extensive range of accessories, like chunky knit pom beanies, fluffy gloves, and scarves. Make it official by entering to win now for what might just be your most pleasant winter yet.