If the sartorial equivalent of a one-night stand is a satin teal blue halter top you once wore to a club (remember clubs?), then a steady long-term relationship is your supply of base layers that promise warmth and comfort. And with winter fast encroaching on the number of hours you’re likely to spend outdoors, it’s these dependable, reliable pieces you’ll invariably turn to for something akin to a season-long embrace (it is cuffing season, after all).