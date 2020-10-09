Hospitals, like most excessively air-conditioned workplaces, seem to be perpetually set to “freezing.” But unlike those of us who (used to) work in an office space, healthcare professionals don’t always have the luxury of keeping a second-favorite cardigan draped on the back of their chairs. Instead, they rely on layers, worn under their scrubs, for warmth. Susanna Mannix, RN BSN (and full disclosure: mom to R29 casting director Emily Mannix), confirms this. A nurse for 46 years, Mannix has worked in hospitals — mostly critical care — that require her to wear scrubs.