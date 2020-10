Which brings us to Cuddl Duds ’ big news that’ll make Mannix and all healthcare workers rejoice: The comfort clothing brand is bringing its beloved layers to the medical world with a line of scrubs and underscrubs — just in time for National Scrubs Day (October 9). Crafted from the softest, stretchiest anti-microbial poly-rayon-spandex blend fabric, Cuddl Duds’ men’s and women’s scrubs come in various styles thoughtfully designed with side vents, loops for ID badges, and chest or side pockets with pencil slots. Bottoms, too, promise comfort with wide-knit waistbands and adjustable drawstrings in either wide-leg or jogger silhouettes (so, in other words, pants as easy to wear as your sweats).