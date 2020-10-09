Hospitals, like most excessively air-conditioned workplaces, seem to be perpetually set to “freezing.” But unlike those of us who (used to) work in an office space, healthcare professionals don’t always have the luxury of keeping a second-favorite cardigan draped on the back of their chairs. Instead, they rely on layers, worn under their scrubs, for warmth. Susanna Mannix, RN BSN (and full disclosure: mom to R29 casting director Emily Mannix), confirms this. A nurse for 46 years, Mannix has worked in hospitals — mostly critical care — that require her to wear scrubs.
“I come to work in my own clothes, change into hospital scrubs, and leave in my own clothes — it can be quite chilly, but I’m allowed to wear ‘long johns’ under my scrubs in either white or black,” says Mannix, who prefers to wear Cuddl Duds, after having discovered the brand when she was shopping for base layers for cross-country skiing. “I’ll wear a Cuddl Duds layer under my scrub top to keep warm — plus, they’re not bulky underneath.”
Advertisement
Which brings us to Cuddl Duds’ big news that’ll make Mannix and all healthcare workers rejoice: The comfort clothing brand is bringing its beloved layers to the medical world with a line of scrubs and underscrubs — just in time for National Scrubs Day (October 9). Crafted from the softest, stretchiest anti-microbial poly-rayon-spandex blend fabric, Cuddl Duds’ men’s and women’s scrubs come in various styles thoughtfully designed with side vents, loops for ID badges, and chest or side pockets with pencil slots. Bottoms, too, promise comfort with wide-knit waistbands and adjustable drawstrings in either wide-leg or jogger silhouettes (so, in other words, pants as easy to wear as your sweats).
For streamlined comfort, there are underscrubs — an iteration of Cuddl Duds’ famous base layers, except done in an anti-microbial, sweat-wicking material with a close-to-the-body fit. Colorways for both scrubs and underscrubs include black, white, charcoal heather, navy, blue, and pink; sizes range from XS to 3X.
shop 7 products
Advertisement