Of all the leg shapes, yours has the least amount of distinction between calf and ankle. While your legs may have curves and definition, generally the width of your ankle and calf are almost one and the same.We often suggest that the most flattering point for your jeans to end is by the slimmest part of your leg. But, that's not as easy to determine when your leg measurements are all fairly equal. Look for silhouettes with a wider cut that don't outline one specific part of the calf and crop super low on the ankle — think of them as intentional high-waters. Pair with a heel to elongate your legs.