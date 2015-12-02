We Never Knew Our Crock-Pot Could Do This

Are you finding yourself seriously regretting sending out that invite to 100 of your closest friends? Well, have no fear, because crocktails are here. Yep, crocktails — warm cocktails you can make in a crock-pot with about three minutes of prep.
The premise here is very simple: Throw a bunch of stuff in a slow-cooker, turn it on, leave it alone, add booze, and serve. It’s difficult to mess these up; just adjust cooking times based on your party needs, and make sure you have pretty glasses on hand. (For larger parties, disposable champagne coupes and plastic punch mugs are essential.) Each recipe makes 12 cocktails but can easily be halved or doubled if you've got boozy friends like us. Happy sipping!
