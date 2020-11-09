These Mood-Boosting Outfits Are Just What We Need Right Now

Oftentimes, we talk about clothes as armor. But what about using fashion not to protect against a (metaphorical) battle axe, but to bring your inner strength out?
That's what we're trying to accomplish here, with some fall outfits intended to boost your mood, keep you cozy and snug, and brighten up the ever-shortening days ahead. How, though? A highly specialized type of knowledge about fabrics, cuts, and human psychology that, together, we like to call...good styling.
As you'll see ahead, each look does have its own methodology, but all four begin with Cuddl Duds as a warmth-retaining base layer, key for building the snuggliest, happiest-making looks. Keep clicking to find out how we've put together these feel-good ensembles, from a sharp, monochromatic combo that's like a hit of Confidence Juice, to a mixed-print coffee-run fit that feels like a wearable hug.