A Lesson In Fall Layering: 6 Outfits That Are An Ode To Cozy Comfort

A Monochromatic “Groutfit” With A Pop Of Color
“I love the color gray, and a monochromatic look is one of my favorite ways to wear it — especially when every layer is so, so soft."
Head-To-Toe Fleece
“Is there anything cozier than head-to-toe fleece? This look is comfy enough for lounging indoors, yet stylish enough to wear out."
Co-Ords That Are Toasty, Not Bulky
“I love how easy it is to layer with this super-soft tunic; the thumbholes are a cozy bonus.”
Cozy Base Layers, Chic Outer Layers
“I seek comfort whenever I leave the house, but that doesn’t mean I need to sacrifice style. Throwing on a cozy moto jacket and combat boots over soft, layerable pieces can really dress up an otherwise casual look.”
Thermals That Feel Like Home
“Wearing a look that’s both comfy and cute, like this printed set, is my fall style vibe, especially for when I’m lounging around outdoors. It makes me feel more confident.”
Versatile Neutrals With An Unexpected Print
“When it comes to cold weather layering, I love to add at least one bold item to break up a neutral look — and keep me extra warm, of course.”