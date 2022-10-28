A Lesson In Fall Layering: 6 Outfits That Are An Ode To Cozy Comfort

There are countless reasons to love fall…there’s the return of apple cider donuts, for one, or the way the trees transform from lush and green to fiery seemingly overnight. But of the many pros of this transitional season, there is one undeniable con: It's cold, which requires us to rethink our wardrobes, especially when it's not quite time to bundle up for winter's near-freezing conditions. How do we partake in our favorite autumnal activities — leaf peeping, day hiking, and various fruit and squash picking — while remaining both comfortable and warm? What outfits can mimic cocooning ourselves in our favorite throw blanket while still looking polished and presentable? How can we achieve peak coziness, sans Michelin Man-level bulkiness?