6 Cool-Girl Pieces To Update Your Denim Collection

Certain things never go out of style: little black dresses, white sneakers, and most importantly, denim. There's a reason the versatile blue fabric has been a fashion mainstay for decades: Regardless of how trends change (washes, inseams, silhouettes, details), denim is able to adapt with the times.
The key to finding the best denim pieces for your own wardrobe is scoping out brands you may not have heard of yet. Sure, we love Levi's and Gap jeans — they're classics for a reason. But to keep your options feeling fresh, it's all about integrating some smaller, fashion-crowd-approved brands into the mix. That's where Courtshop comes in. In celebration of the New York brand's fifth anniversary, we've rounded up a few of our favorite all-denim-everything pieces you'll want to add to your spring wardrobe ASAP. Click on to shop some new season pieces you'll wear nonstop.
The key to finding the best denim pieces for your own wardrobe is scoping out brands you may not have heard of yet. Sure, we love Levi's and Gap jeans — they're classics for a reason. But to keep your options feeling fresh, it's all about integrating some smaller, fashion-crowd-approved brands into the mix. That's where Courtshop comes in. In celebration of the New York brand's fifth anniversary, we've rounded up a few of our favorite all-denim-everything pieces you'll want to add to your spring wardrobe ASAP. Click on to shop some new season pieces you'll wear nonstop.