What It Takes

You have to have some kind of science background — chemistry preferred — to get into the field. When I first started out, there were no schools that specifically taught cosmetic chemistry, so you really just applied your science knowledge to the formulation research while on the job. The process is much easier now, there are more organizations and groups — both online and offline — that help to recruit, develop, and connect aspiring cosmetic chemists.



As a cosmetic chemist, you can either be on the research side, where you're exploring the science behind ingredients and raw materials, or development, where you're actually formulating. I did the latter.



Dexter's Laboratory IRL

The job itself is just how you probably picture: All of the chemists are in lab coats, we wear protective eyewear if we're dealing with products that can splatter or can get into the air, we mix and weigh our ingredients in beakers and flasks, we use stoves to formulate and to combine our ingredients — it's exactly that.



I worked on a team with several other chemists and, basically, we were assigned projects that had us research and formulate products for the upcoming calendar. So, I might've been assigned a couple of new moisturizers, cleansers, a sun product, and I might've been working on reformulating a couple of products, as well. Basically, they try to diversify the assignments so everyone gets to work on some potential big blockbuster products as well as lesser star ones.



We can go through literally hundreds of submissions when developing products. I could be working on a new night cream, I'll formulate it and submit it to marketing for review. They'll come back and say, "Oh, it's too tacky, it's too sticky, it's too thick, it's too thin, it needs more slip, it needs more glide, we don't like the scent, we want to tint it pink, etc." I could be making variations into the hundreds before the product is finally approved and ready to launch. The average time was typically one year to 18 months, but some products can take years to develop.

