8 a.m. — Woken up early by the sound of my mother and older sister having a heated discussion about Brexit. On Saturdays I normally go to church, but this morning I'm feeling really exhausted. I grew up in a Seventh Day Adventist family, and when I was younger I would go to church with my grandmother and cousins every Saturday. My family used to keep the Sabbath day very holy from sunset to sunset, but over the years we have become very laid-back. I may not agree with all of the church's views, but I still enjoy it. I end up spending the whole morning laughing and chatting with my mum and sister before getting ready to go and meet my friend P. for lunch.