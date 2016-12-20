31 Gifts For The Cool Teen In Your Life

Finding the perfect gift for the teenager in your life — whether it’s your little sister, cousin, niece, or just a cool younger friend — is tricky. Very tricky.



First of all, teens are surly by definition, and their interests are ever-changing. One day they’re super obsessed with, say, rediscovering early ‘90s grunge, and the next time you see them, they’re making fun of you for bringing it up. So, if you're totally confused about what to gift the cool teen in your life, please know that you’re not alone in feeling, uh, out of touch with the youths.



Also, you're in luck. As resident Cool Teen here at Refinery29, I put together a list of my favorite things. (And yes, you may henceforth refer to me as Teen Oprah.) Ahead, you’ll find items that have remained in my “I Want This” bookmark folder throughout my teen years, plus some goodies recommended to me by trustworthy fellow Generation Z-ers. And don’t worry: This gift guide definitely includes a healthy sprinkling of feminist propaganda throughout.



