12 Things You Should NEVER Do While You're Cooking

Finding time to cook is hard enough as it is. (That's why we're all about quick, easy meals all week long.) Once we actually get into the kitchen, we want everything to be as streamlined as possible. And we definitely don't want one silly mistake to ruin our meal — not to mention our whole evening.
To help keep us on track while we cook, we rounded up a few meal-prep no-nos: things to avoid at all costs. Whether it's chopping, seasoning, or even cleanup getting you down, we've got the fix. Ahead, find 12 tips that will make you a better cook, or at the very least help you minimize future kitchen disasters. And that's a great place to start.
