In times of trouble, we turn to matching sets, mostly made out of fleece. And it makes sense: 1) There's hardly any thought involved beyond locating the trousers; 2) There's a certain level of put-together-ness in the obvious "these clothes were made to go together" way; and 3) They feel damn good to wear — anywhere. However, may we suggest a slight variation for 2020-going-on-"please let this be a better year?" As shown here on yours truly, a tracksuit in floral windbreaker fabric adds a heightened quotient of weather-proofing, especially when you throw in an extra-warm turtleneck, glorified long johns, and a wooly sock. Just supply your own outerwear should this winter not be balmy as it's suggesting itself to be, and don't forget the Run Star Hike , whose chunky platform and jagged rubber sole can traverse leafy sidewalks and artificial grass and curbside dining-room floors in high style.