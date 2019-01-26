9:15 p.m. — Oh my GOD that movie was so amazing! RBG is a true inspiration; I wish I could have an ounce of her intelligence or tenacity. Teared up multiple times and literally applauded at others — as did everyone else in the theater. This was the most D.C. thing to possibly do on a Friday night. I'm STARVING, but my friends and I are all extremely talkative because we haven't seen each other in a couple weeks, so everyone is stalling and talktalktalking in the lobby when I eventually have to say we need to make moves. Two of the other girls and I go to a nearby bar where they each get a drink, and I get a vodka soda with lime, one fish taco, and one pork taco. Thank Jesus, finally! I love these women, but I might love tacos more. Or maybe just in this instant. I pick up the tab, and they both Venmo me for their portions. $27.80