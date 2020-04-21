11 a.m. — When N. is finally awake, we make brunch (breakfast tacos) and put away the laundry that's been sitting in our dryer all week. Once that's done, we gear up for a trip to Trader Joe's. We spend about half an hour figuring out our meal plan for the next week and developing a list, then drive over to the store. This is a new development since social distancing started. Usually, I'd make at least one trip per day. We wait in line for about 45 minutes to get in, but once inside it's very relaxed — social distancing is much easier when the grocery store isn't packed. We load up on basics and TJ's favorites like frozen turkey meatballs, jicama, jalapenos, popcorn, goat cheese, chicken cilantro wontons, and a few bottles of wine. We also get Everything But the Bagel seasoning and paper towels, since both are in stock. We split the bill ($137.65) evenly between the two of us. $68.83