Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Both my husband and I come from hardworking, lower-income backgrounds with little expectation that we should attend college. I did well academically in high school and decided to attend a private liberal arts college for both my bachelor's and master's degrees with no financial support from my parents. I had little appreciation of the cost of education and took out quite a few student loans that caused me a few years of painful repayment. My husband waited until his mid-20s to go to college, after we were married. We paid for his bachelor's and master's degrees as much as we could out of pocket but did take out a few loans. For the next few years, our number one financial priority was to pay off our collective $130,000 in student loans, and by 2020 we did!