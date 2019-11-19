This New Cordless Styling Tool Will Curl Your Hair With Basically Zero Effort

Most of us like to think that we have our getting-ready routine down to a science. But none of us are immune to the occasional bump in the road: spending too long making our winged eyeliner symmetrical, overhauling our entire wardrobe just to wind up with the first look we tried on, or getting tangled up in our styling tools in an attempt to create those "effortless" waves. Luckily for all of us, Conair’s new Unbound Cordless Auto Curler is here to make at least one aspect of our daily routine easier: to ensure that stressed-out hairstyling is a thing of the past. (We're still working on nailing down that perfect cat-eye, though.)
The new innovative curler is cordless and rechargeable via a USB, which not only makes it perfect for travel but also eliminates the death trap of cords entirely. And the best part? It removes the risk of burns. Instead of manually wrapping your hair around a traditional wand, with Conair's curler, all you have to do is insert a small section of hair (1/2 inch to 1 inch) into the curling chamber. Press and hold start until it beeps, which signals when your hair is ready, and release the button to find perfect curls. Repeat until your whole head is complete.
For a more tousled look, quickly run through the curls with your fingers. Looking for a specific wave pattern? Direct the tool to curl hair all to the left or all to the right — and you're done. No fuss, cords, or stress required.
