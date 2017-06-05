The Modern Woman’s Guide To Riding A Bike To Work

The highlights of my day were the hour after I arrived at work, and the last half hour of my ride before I got back home. People who exercise before they work are probably already living their adrenalized best lives, but the euphoric feeling of settling into my assignments for the day after already maintaining a certain degree of focus was awesome. Even after the nuttiest ride, it was a joy. My brain on foot was like Google Maps standard view; biking, it shifted into that amplified, 3-D POV. I was already so focused from avoiding jaywalkers and trying not to get hit by cars that after I changed into my clothes for the day, I could easily turn my attention to the tasks I had to get done that day. On the very first day I rode in, the spell of concentration I was under only lifted when people started moving around to get their lunch. The morning had passed without me realizing it, and so did the afternoon. It was addictive.