6 p.m. — Leave work and make my way to Liberty. I pop into H&M en route, since I spotted a nice jumper on Instagram from there the other day. (I'm not obsessed with jumpers, and I don't actually have any — hence the need to buy some.) I end up buying one jumper and two work tops ($80.10). I won't keep all six tops, though. Then, I wander around the Christmas shop in Liberty and buy three decorations ($21.36) — one is for T.'s mother, as she loves shiny cute things and I could use the brownie points. Can't get on the Tube, as they've decided to "temporarily" close Oxford Circus station...perfect. Takes me two hours to get home. My boyfriend, T., has made me a pizza for dinner, which is ready the second I walk through the door. I inhale it and then get in bed to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians (my guilty pleasure) before falling asleep. $101.46