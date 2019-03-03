2 p.m. — I guess for the sake of transparency I should mention that I don't do much at my job. At my last job I was overworked, stressed, and having almost daily panic attacks due to my awful manager and the pressure being put on me. I ended up getting fired for “performance issues,” which is a nice way of saying I didn't subscribe to the office politics. I had never been fired from a job in my life, and at the time it seemed like the worst thing in the world to be 27, unemployed, and horribly demoralized. Now, I make more money than I ever have, I leave around 5/5:30 every day, my work load is very light, and I am back to being in a good place physically and mentally. I'm not very challenged, and I'm maybe not doing my best work, but I'm so grateful to be employed and a valued member of my new team while I get back on my feet and figure out what's next in the long-term.