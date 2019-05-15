3:20 p.m. — I wake up to S. crawling into my bed and my sister, L., giggling in the doorway. Nice prank, sister — I'll remember that for next time! I give S. a hug and a tickle and ask her what they're up to. Apparently they were putting in some laundry before heading to the park. I know it's an open invite, but I've got grocery shopping to do, so I tell them to have fun. When they leave my room, I open up my computer and log onto Instacart. I've been experimenting with online shopping for routine purchases and feel it helps me better monitor my impulse buys. I sign up for a free trial of Instacart Express so I can get free delivery and start adding items to my cart. I get all the way to checkout and realize that I should leave a 20% tip for my shopper, which kind of negates the idea of spending less. Ugh. I take a video of my cart so I can remember my items, grab my keys, and it's off to the grocery store.