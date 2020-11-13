Rainbow Connection: Why Is Everybody’s Home Organized By Color?

Indeed, if there were ever a time to embark on the task of color-coordinating one’s worldly possessions, the most simultaneously boring and anxiety-inducing year on record would be it. Eleftheria Karipidi, an expert in the psychology of design, agrees that spending more time at home has spurred people to invest in organization hacks. “I think the fact that we are currently spending more of our time at home is giving us the answer [to why we’re seeing more of this trend right now],” she says. “Most people had to transform their bedrooms or living rooms into office spaces. This need has made people start looking for creative ideas that can make their background on video call conferences look more interesting.” But there is also, clearly, a timeless quality to the art of ROYGBIV, one that seems to inspire some people and disgust others in equal measure.

