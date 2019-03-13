11 a.m. — I grab a water bottle and line up for the 5K. I run into a woman I met at a half marathon this past September. We were both struggling with the heat and decided to run the last few miles together. She really helped me finish that race! We have the same goal for this race, but I want to be in the zone. I'm also hopefully going to run fast and won't be able to talk. I pace really well for the first two miles, and then the wind hits hard again. I end up finishing 30 seconds over my goal, but I'm still so happy with my time! I run back to my car to get my phone, and good thing, too. The parade is setting up on the street, but I'm able to move my car with no issues. I think they're doing awards for the race, so I head back to the finish line only to find out that they aren't doing them for the mile. All of the back-and-forth to my car made my cool-down miles super easy to accomplish, and I head home with two finisher medals and 10 miles accomplished for the day.