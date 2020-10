As our lifestyles have pivoted away from on-the-go to outside to couch-bound inside , social media has followed suit. Translation: we're seeing a little less what's-in-my-bag and a little more what's-on-my-coffee-table. Our homes are now working overtime, and one of their most highly trafficked areas just so happens to be our living rooms: it's an office ; a favorite neighborhood restaurant; the go-to nail salon. And, since these spaces are getting so much extra love, we decided to pull a little Instagram inspiration on how to best zhuzh them up without buying a bunch of new furniture — and we landed on the coffee table.