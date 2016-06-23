New Beauty Oils For Every Skin Issue

It's official: Coconut-oil hype has hit fever pitch. From oil pulling to lotion to face wash, there's seemingly nothing this natural wonder can't do — and everyone wants to talk about it. But, there are actually hundreds of other oils out there; for proof, just take a stroll through the aisles of Whole Foods or your local health-food store. And, it would make sense that those guys have some skin magic in 'em, too, right?
To get the scoop on these lesser known oils (and all of their benefits), we spoke with some of the heavy hitters in the industry. And, what we found wasn't so surprising: These bottles should not stay tucked away on a shelf (or, for some of them, just used in your favorite recipes). They harness major beauty bonuses, and we've got the rundown on them straight ahead. Ready to find your new favorite oil? Click on — we promise not to tell coconut.