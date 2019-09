Despite our "over it" attitude towards coats, boots, and generally wearing pants , we struggle to piece together temperature-appropriate outfits when spring warms up. We call it style amnesia, and it's very real. So we decided to get ahead of it this year and find inspiration for those days when it's warm and sunny yet we can't process leaving the house without a jacket and beanie. And what better place to look than Coachella? The festival's desert revelers — who stylishly pushed through 90-degree days and crowds close to 100,000, mind you — had to dress to stand out on Insta and survive the heat.To help take their looks off the festival grounds, we turned to H&M to find similar ensembles you can start testing out now. Between the micro-minis and shoulder-baring silhouettes, these gals give a whole new meaning to the phrase sun's out, guns out. See our favorites from Coachella's first weekend below, and here's to kicking your seasonal style mishaps for good.