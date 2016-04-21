Despite our "over it" attitude towards coats, boots, and generally wearing pants, we struggle to piece together temperature-appropriate outfits when spring warms up. We call it style amnesia, and it's very real. So we decided to get ahead of it this year and find inspiration for those days when it's warm and sunny yet we can't process leaving the house without a jacket and beanie. And what better place to look than Coachella? The festival's desert revelers — who stylishly pushed through 90-degree days and crowds close to 100,000, mind you — had to dress to stand out on Insta and survive the heat.
To help take their looks off the festival grounds, we turned to H&M to find similar ensembles you can start testing out now. Between the micro-minis and shoulder-baring silhouettes, these gals give a whole new meaning to the phrase sun's out, guns out. See our favorites from Coachella's first weekend below, and here's to kicking your seasonal style mishaps for good.
It may be heating up, but that doesn't mean you have to ditch denim altogether. Swap your go-to jeans for a mini denim jumper dress. While the light wash looks impeccable on its own, the simple shape allows for easy layering when cool nights catch you by surprise.
Sometimes functionality wins above everything else. Case in point, this classic cutoffs and tee combo. To amp it up for 'chella, this gal layered a crisscross bra underneath and tied her top at the waist to accentuate her statement belt.
This sheer dress ensemble offers a lesson in layering 101. To make a see-through chiffon maxi more wearable, start with a neutral base, like a white tee and shorts, so as not to draw attention away from the side-slit frock. As for the accessories, we love how this festivalgoer abandoned the less-is-more rule by trying a fedora, reflective shades, a bolo necklace, and a bandana scarf all at once.
The quickest way to jazz up a minimal outfit? Tie a floral kimono around your waist. If the fringe and ruffle combo is too much for your taste, streamline the pairing with a more subtle off-the-shoulder top and a drapey cardigan that spares the fringe trim.
This Coachella attendee is serving up equal parts beauty and style inspiration. We dig the slicked-back, no-fuss hair and the shimmery coral lip, as well as the tropical-print high-neck dress. We can see this look working for just about every summer occasion, beach days and music fests included.
