For many directors, coming-of-age films stem from a desire to recreate their own pleasures (and pains) of growing up. And that was precisely the case for director Meredith Danluck. She's always chased her passions — straight to her career as a filmmaker in an industry largely dominated by men. This feeling of following her dreams against all odds is something she knew she wanted to recreate on film. So in partnership with DOVE® Chocolate, we tapped Danluck to write and direct a short film about just that.
The film, Clavadista, centers around 15-year-old Ava Alvarez and her family of clavadistas (or cliff divers). By day, Ava works at a cliffside restaurant while her father and brothers perform dangerous meal-side dives. But in her free time, Ava is secretly passionate about diving as well — and once her family uncovers her secret, everything changes.
Plug in your headphones, grab something to snack on, and click above to watch the entire film. This is one coming-of-age story we can all relate to.
