This New Launch Just Raised The Bar For At-Home Hair Color

True Color is a line of permanent cream colors that do the work to deliver salon-like results in the simplest way. The formula first primes hair cuticles by encapsulating free radicals, which then allows the color to deposit evenly without any interference. Finally, it seals everything in for ultra-long-lasting results with up to 100% color coverage — and plenty of shine, ofc. The range comes in a whopping 35 different shades, so your color — in whatever warm, cool, or neutral tone — is completely customizable. Find the perfect fit that makes you feel most like yourself, below. We'll be on the lookout for the IG-selfie reveal!