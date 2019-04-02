This New Launch Just Raised The Bar For At-Home Hair Color

Unlike swiping on a cobalt eyeshadow or a crimson lipstick, switching up your hair color comes with a few more potential consequences than just a dirty makeup wipe at the end of the day. From risking damaging your hair's integrity to ending up with a different color than you might've expected, there are valid reasons to take caution when it comes to at-home hair coloring. Enter: Clairol Professional's latest launch, which is here to quell any said fears with its breakthrough new line of at-home hair colors.
True Color is a line of permanent cream colors that do the work to deliver salon-like results in the simplest way. The formula first primes hair cuticles by encapsulating free radicals, which then allows the color to deposit evenly without any interference. Finally, it seals everything in for ultra-long-lasting results with up to 100% color coverage — and plenty of shine, ofc. The range comes in a whopping 35 different shades, so your color — in whatever warm, cool, or neutral tone — is completely customizable. Find the perfect fit that makes you feel most like yourself, below. We'll be on the lookout for the IG-selfie reveal!
Advertisement