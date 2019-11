You know we heart a good lookbook — whether it be an anticipated collab, like Isabel Marant for H&M , or a cool indie collection. So, when we caught a glance of the latest from super-rad jewelry line Cities In Dust , we just had to share it with you. Chicago-based designer Meghan Lorenz launched the brand as a hobby just two years ago, and since then, it's morphed into a national sensation and full-time gig for the talented creator of cool.