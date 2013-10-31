You know we heart a good lookbook — whether it be an anticipated collab, like Isabel Marant for H&M, or a cool indie collection. So, when we caught a glance of the latest from super-rad jewelry line Cities In Dust, we just had to share it with you. Chicago-based designer Meghan Lorenz launched the brand as a hobby just two years ago, and since then, it's morphed into a national sensation and full-time gig for the talented creator of cool.
Lorenz thrives on blending simple shapes and objects with strategically chosen colors to create modern pieces with an old-world feel. Her latest collection "Myth Of The Flat World" is described as Hollywood regency minimalist. "I was inspired specifically by armillary spheres and various light fixtures I've taken photos of over time," says Lorenz.
Along with boutiques nationwide, all of the pieces will be available online starting next week. So, without further ado, we present you with a too-gorgeous lookbook that will have you spending that paycheck in no time.