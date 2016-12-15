Join A Jazz Parade (What Else?) For A New Orleans Virtual-Reality Tour

Twins and lifelong besties TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann are quickly learning the Big Easy's number-one rule: Always follow the jazz. TK, an electronic musician and professed crop-top lover, and her sister Cipriana, the executive editor of feminist website Urban Bush Babies, have come to New Orleans to visit friends, eat all the beignets, and scope out the city's famously flamboyant style, of course.
But on their first foray out of their luxe hotel room, it seems New Orleans had other plans for the impossibly cool sisters, sweeping them into a passing (and possibly spontaneous?) jazz parade. Luckily, we're bringing you along for every exuberant twist of their visit in virtual reality. Watch the video above to explore the city so chic it's known as the "Paris of the South" with TK and Cipriana.
