There's something about taking a traditionally innocent holiday geared towards children and making it evil and terrifying that appeals to both creators and audiences. After all, Halloween is already a little scary on its own — so it's not as much of a stretch to have a scary Halloween movie (but audiences love those too). Christmas, on the other hand, is traditionally pretty joyous (there's presents! And cookies!), so it takes a little more creativity to make it horror movie-ready. (However, these days, any Christmas family dinner where politics gets brought up is pretty horrific on its own.)