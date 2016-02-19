Why You Should Be Taking Style Advice From Chinatown’s Seniors

In the future, the pair hopes to expand their project to other Chinatowns and are looking for submissions (so if you know any well-dressed seniors in your local Chinatown, get in touch). But for now, they continue to head out on the weekends, talking to anyone who’s willing. For Luu and Lo, who are both Asian-American, this experience has been so much more than clothing — it's been an opportunity to connect with the cultural history of their own families.



“We’re talking to a group that’s often not represented," Lo says. "We were born in the States. Our grandparents immigrated. There’s always been this language barrier, cultural barrier, and a generational barrier, so this is our way of trying to get to know that generation and find out more about them.”



In exploring themselves, Luu and Lo admit that the project has definitely pushed them to dress more playfully. “I have a uniform," Luu says. "Black, head-to-toe, down to my socks. But since we started, I realized how much joy someone’s outfit can bring another person and how that can affect your mood. Right now, I’m wearing a patterned two-piece, very typical of older Chinese women. It's my homage.”