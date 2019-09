Why You Should Be Taking Style Advice From Chinatown’s Seniors

Finally, after photographing many men and women, they stumbled upon Man Ta — the woman with the jade sneakers who started it all. “She’s our Cinderella,” Luu says of Ta, who was wearing the shoes with a patterned blue suit and cozy vest, dotted with red flowers. “We looked at her feet and we [said], ‘Oh my God. You inspired this entire project.’”In addition to outfit photos, the blog’s posts also serve as lessons about the immigrant experience and Chinatown’s history. Many of the women Luu and Lo speak with worked in garment factories when they first came to San Francisco and are experts at mending and making their own clothing. And in a time when your new dress from H&M can barely survive a washing, it’s impressive how these seniors have been able to maintain their clothing for decades.In many ways, Chinatown is an island, sheltered from the steadfast gentrification creeping across San Francisco like its famous fog. Most residents have lived there for decades — for years, segregation made Chinatown the only neighborhood where Asian immigrants were welcome — and thanks to a variety of social services, seniors can remain active and independent there well into their 80s and 90s.“They have very vibrant social lives.” Lo explains. “They tell us they prefer to live in Chinatown instead of with their kids in the suburbs because, as they [say], ‘We’d be so bored.’”