These 18 Childhood Cereals Take Us BACK

There's a question that's been weighing heavy on my mind lately; something that I return to, time and time again: What happened to cereal? I realize, on the most literal of levels, that nothing has actually happened to cereal; it's still around, still fully stocked in the aisles of our local grocery stores and corner bodegas. But something is different. The cereal I see my friends and coworkers eating today is not the cereal of 18 to 20 plus years ago (basically the cereal of childhood) — it's now virtually colorless, packed with "nutrients", and granola-fied to an inch of it's cereal-hood. And although the multi-colored, cartoon-laden, shining sugary boxes of yore still sit on the shelves, I still find myself wistfully reminiscing over their youthful vitality. Because somehow they seem to have taken a backseat to the, more "natural," adult options — and I, for one, miss them deeply.