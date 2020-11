Chichi Eburu started Juvia’s Place in 2016 with the goal of creating a beauty brand designed for all people and all skin tones.Today, with over 2.5 million followers on Instagram and a place on Ulta Beauty ’s shelves nationwide, Juvia’s Place — famous for its colorful palettes, pearlescent highlighters, and an inclusive range of foundations — has become one of the most popular Black-owned makeup brands around. Here’s how Eburu finds her power.