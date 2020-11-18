Chichi Eburu started Juvia’s Place in 2016 with the goal of creating a beauty brand designed for all people and all skin tones. Today, with over 2.5 million followers on Instagram and a place on Ulta Beauty’s shelves nationwide, Juvia’s Place — famous for its colorful palettes, pearlescent highlighters, and an inclusive range of foundations — has become one of the most popular Black-owned makeup brands around. Here’s how Eburu finds her power.
I feel most powerful when...
I’m able to render help to the helpless. As an African woman, freedom is power to me. Being able to make my own objective decisions without intervention from others makes me feel powerful.
Power to me means...
The ability to influence or impose an action. It’s a form of authority that can either be abused or used for good. It all depends on the holder of the power.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
I pray. Being powerless feels like being out of control, so I just pray.
What’s your power anthem?
I say, “I am an overcomer.”
Who’s your power icon?
My mom. She was widowed at a very young age, but she persevered and was still able to accomplish life milestones with three children as a single mom. She’s a very strong entrepreneur, and I look up to her a lot.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
I wear all black.
