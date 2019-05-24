2 p.m. — The day is cold and blustery, but we have a great tour. It's always fun to be able to share good food and teach people things about the city that I love so much. I get $60 in tips, which will be a great addition to the base pay I make for these tours. I check my phone and see a text from my mom thanking me for the bouquet I sent to her house today for Mother's Day. I'm bummed I can't see her, but I'm happy I could do a little something to make her day brighter. One of the new guides from my company shadowed my tour today, so I suggest we grab a snack and catch up on how she thinks it went. We go by a great taco place, and get queso and two margaritas to share, and I get a single taco for myself. I put everything on my card, but she gives me cash for her portion. $19.77