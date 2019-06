8 p.m. — I had two brides tonight, both of whom were lovely and I think found their gowns, but want to come back with their important decision-makers, like mom and mothers-in-law. Even though we have a one-appointment policy, I get them both on a waitlist for 30-minute second appointments. I get home and I'm still so full from snacking that I don't even want dinner, which is super weird for me. I put on sweats and water my plants. I got more samples in the mail, so I sit on the couch to have a look through them — with Grace and Frankie, of course. Boyfriend calls and we talk until around 11, then I finally pull myself off the couch and go to bed.