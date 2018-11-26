Paying for a hotel can really rack up the cost of a vacation. And, if you happen to be visiting New York City — the most expensive city in America — you can expect to be charged exorbitant rates just to spend the night in a tiny room overlooking a dim alleyway.
Staying somewhere halfway decent in a nice NYC neighborhood will typically cost you and arm and leg, but all hope is not lost: There's a growing class of mid-range hotels that balances tasteful design with a convenient location. Some of them even come with amazing views of the skyline and excellent on-site dining. Ahead, we round up six top contenders that average less than $300 a night — but offer five-star-quality experience.