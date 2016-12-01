Maybe you're sick of the cast-off coffee table your ex-roommate left behind. Maybe you have a ton of family coming to visit for the holidays and want to prove that you're 100% adult-ing, thank you very much. Maybe you want your pad to look a little more elevated (and a lot more Snappable), but don't have the cash to splash out for an interior decorator, because who does?
Bottom line: Your place is ready for a new look — at a price that won't break the bank. We spoke with some of our favorite designers to get their on-a-budget tips, tricks, and secrets that will work just as well with a brand-new purchase as they will a bookshelf found down the block. Click through for some genius ideas and clear your calendar for some DIY-ing.