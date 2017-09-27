Food expenses add up, especially when you aren't splitting those total costs with a partner or an S.O. — so for me, each week turns into a never-ending battle to spend as little money as possible on as much food as possible, without over-buying or succumbing to meal monotony in the process. Is such a thing even possible? Not only can it be done, but if you have the right tricks in place, you can get your weekly spend down to $20 or less. After experimenting with my fair share of cost and time effective meal hacking, I've narrowed down the top approaches for successfully slashing my weekly grocery bill. Scroll on fellow singles, for three tips to help you creatively cut back while still filling up, too.