25 Cheap Gifts For Moms Who Don’t Want “Anything But You”

When it comes to buying gifts for our moms, it can be really intimidating. What do you give someone who gave you life (and loves to remind you of that fact)? Despite falling into a wide range of gifting categories, moms seem to have every excuse in the book for turning down even the prospect of a gift. If you've heard, "I don't need anything this holiday, except for you!" or "I already have too much," you're not alone. That's why we suggest getting a cheap gift for mom — that way, you can tell her it barely cost a thing, and you hope she enjoys her small token of holiday gratitude for being the best mom in the lands. Life debt repaid.