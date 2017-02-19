5 Hacks For A Healthier Week

If you think eating healthy means a long shopping list and tons of extra dough, let these easy three-ingredient meals prove you wrong. Yes, there are a ton of simple, filling breakfast ideas. (Greatist)
Stressing out about doing your own breast exams? Well, you can officially stop that now. According to experts, breast self-exams aren't worth the trouble — simply be aware of how yours normally look and feel instead.
Grab yourself a squishy stress-relief ball. Not only will it give you a cathartic place to channel your anger, it'll also help ward off any typing-associated wrist and arm pain. (Prevention)
We're all victims of our own laziness every once in a while. But if you're struggling to get out of that procrastination cycle, try thinking just one step ahead. What's the very next thing you have to do?
Here's your permission to take it easy, champ: It turns out that you'll actually see better progress in your workouts if you give yourself a rest day in between. (Self)
