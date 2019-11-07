Sleep Like The Stars By Staying At These Celebrity-Favorite Hotels

Celebrity homes are the subject of much envy. Fans of stars and interior design can easily spend hours admiring images of their mansions, townhouses, and ranches, but of course, virtual tours are the extent of what most of us get to experience. But that doesn't mean we can't visit some of the spots where the biggest names in Hollywood stay IRL. In fact, we can even sleep like the stars by staying at celebrity-favorite hotels.
There are resorts and hotels all around the world that are especially beloved by famous guests. From Mexico and New York to Paris and L.A., you can stay in star-worthy accommodations for much less than it would cost to buy a famous person's mansion. Take a took ahead to see these various hotels and start saving up for the celeb-experience.