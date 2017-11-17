Add This Spiked Gelatin Dessert To Your Treat Table

Instructions

1. Place mold in the freezer before using to aid in cooling.

2. Bring 1 bottle of Segura Viudas Cava to a boil in a large pot, then remove from heat.

3. Whisk in 3 packages of gelatin.

4. Stir in another 2 cups of chilled Cava.

5. Add edible flowers to the base of the mold, remembering to place them upside down to ensure correct presentation once the mold is flipped.

6. Pour Cava and gelatin mixture into the mold.

7. Return the mold to the freezer for 20 minutes, then move to the fridge for 2 hours or until set.

8. Pour 2 cans condensed milk into a large pot.

9. In a separate bowl, whisk 2 packages of gelatin into 2 1/2 cups of hot water.

10. Stir gelatin mixture into the condensed milk.

11. Transfer the mixture to the fridge to cool, about 20 minutes.

12. Pour condensed milk mixture over the gelatin and Cava mixture, carefully filling the rest of the mold.

13. Return the mold to the fridge for at least 4 hours or until fully set.

14. Place the mold into a bowl of hot water for 10-15 seconds, then flip onto a plate to serve.