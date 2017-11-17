Add This Spiked Gelatin Dessert To Your Treat Table

There are few things we savor more in life than a tall glass of wine (we'll take ours sparkling) and our favorite delicious dessert. Though we certainly have no issue enjoying them separately, who says we can't have our bubbly and our "cake," too? To make a case for enjoying both of these treats in tandem, we teamed up with Segura Viudas Cava to serve up the prettiest flower-infused spiked gelatin dessert to satisfy all our cravings in one sitting. Press play, and add this recipe to your must-try list, too.
Flower-Infused Spiked Gelatin Dessert
Ingredients
Plastic mold
1 bottle + 2 cups Segura Viudas Cava
5 packages gelatin in your favorite flavor, divided
Edible flowers
2 cans sweetened condensed milk
Instructions
1. Place mold in the freezer before using to aid in cooling.
2. Bring 1 bottle of Segura Viudas Cava to a boil in a large pot, then remove from heat.
3. Whisk in 3 packages of gelatin.
4. Stir in another 2 cups of chilled Cava.
5. Add edible flowers to the base of the mold, remembering to place them upside down to ensure correct presentation once the mold is flipped.
6. Pour Cava and gelatin mixture into the mold.
7. Return the mold to the freezer for 20 minutes, then move to the fridge for 2 hours or until set.
8. Pour 2 cans condensed milk into a large pot.
9. In a separate bowl, whisk 2 packages of gelatin into 2 1/2 cups of hot water.
10. Stir gelatin mixture into the condensed milk.
11. Transfer the mixture to the fridge to cool, about 20 minutes.
12. Pour condensed milk mixture over the gelatin and Cava mixture, carefully filling the rest of the mold.
13. Return the mold to the fridge for at least 4 hours or until fully set.
14. Place the mold into a bowl of hot water for 10-15 seconds, then flip onto a plate to serve.
