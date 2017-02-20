Story from Makeup

This Classic Makeup Combo Never Goes Out Of Style

Mi-Anne Chan
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Taylor Swift was onto something when she sang about that red lip, classic thing. The makeup look, paired with cat eyes, never goes out of style — and it shows no signs of slowing down either.
Even better, it takes maybe three minutes. Simply trace a black liquid or gel liner onto your upper lashline (feel free to set your work with some matte black eyeshadow) and follow up with a layer of crimson on your lips. Check out the video above for more inspiration.
