This past fashion week, we were so enamored with the '40's-esque twisted updos at Carolina Herrera that we simply had to figure out how to get the look for spring. We called up Bethany Brill, our go-to gal for all things hair and makeup, to tell us exactly how to get it done. The best part about this look? It can be done with any hair length; if you have shorter locks like our assistant beauty editor, you can leave the ends loose, or if you have longer hair, just twist your hair into a bun to finish. It's that simple: pretty, polished hair that's perfect for warm-weather days.
