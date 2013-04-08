Skip navigation!
Max Babakow
Hair
Rock Meets Romance: Meet Your New Go-To 'Do
Us
Apr 8, 2013
Hair
Give Your Spring Look A Twist With This New Updo
Us
Apr 1, 2013
Youtube
How To Wear Strong Brows (Without Looking Insane!)
Us
Mar 25, 2013
Skin Care
We're...Molting? See If This Funky Exfoliating Gel Gets The Job D...
An exfoliating gel that instantly dissolves dead skin? We'd say that sounds one of three things: gross, painful and/or a major gimmick. But that's what
by
Us
Hair
Take Your Ponytail To (Seriously) New Heights With These Easy Tips
When we posted a round-up of the best ponytails out there, one of our readers asked us how Kate Beckinsale gets such a bodaciously voluminous tail, and we
by
Us
Skin Care
Will This Self-Tanner Remover Actually Fix Bronzing Blunders?
Uh-oh. Now that warm weather has started peeking through the clouds here and there, we've been noticing something — namely, our pasty, sad-looking
by
Us
Youtube
Green & Gorgeous! How To Pull Off This Fresh Hue
Gray: it's the official shade of winter. Gray skies, gray sweaters, gray...people. We dig our neutrals as much as as city dwellers, but once March
by
Us
